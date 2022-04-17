Idle (IDLE) One Day Volume Hits $14,695.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $14,695.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.31 or 0.07586088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.18 or 1.00199544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052682 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,503,986 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.