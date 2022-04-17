Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €595.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($646.74) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($293.48) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($543.48) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

HYQ opened at €354.00 ($384.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.93. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €324.40 ($352.61) and a 52 week high of €612.00 ($665.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €361.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €449.48.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

