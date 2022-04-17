Hush (HUSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $284.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Hush has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $284.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00358917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.