Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $222.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

