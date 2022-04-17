Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.