Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,369.00

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $39,369.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

