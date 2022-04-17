Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.