Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM opened at C$9.53 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.