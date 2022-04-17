Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.