Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.24. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

HLI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 335,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,339. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

