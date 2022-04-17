Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

