Honest Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.78 million and $193,237.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.77 or 0.07486322 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,247.88 or 0.99811719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.