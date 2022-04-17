HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $6.75 billion. HF Sinclair posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year sales of $27.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HF Sinclair.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. 1,764,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

