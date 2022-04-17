HEROcoin Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $13,614.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

