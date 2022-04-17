Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ADT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.76 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -3.14 ADT $5.31 billion 1.08 -$340.82 million ($0.41) -17.05

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADT. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ADT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and ADT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 ADT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 203.70%. ADT has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential upside of 40.38%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ADT.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% ADT -6.43% -6.46% -1.18%

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADT beats Vivint Smart Home on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, and view real-time video of their premises; and creates customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and Blue by ADT names. It operates through a network of approximately 250 sales and service offices, as well as three regional distribution centers, which are supported by 17 multi-use sales, customer, and field support locations housing its nine UL-listed monitoring centers and four national sales centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

