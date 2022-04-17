HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

