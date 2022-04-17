HC Wainwright Lowers Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $5.60 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 79.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

