HC Wainwright Increases Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $26.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

