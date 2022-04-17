Haven Protocol Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00009668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.80 million and approximately $758,703.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,313.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.98 or 0.07533383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00283140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00851071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00093420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00583257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00354016 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,551,980 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

