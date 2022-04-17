Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

