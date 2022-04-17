Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

