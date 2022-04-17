Handshake (HNS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $144,382.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $71.94 million and approximately $144,382.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,220.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.47 or 0.07589275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.00277169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00836310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00093373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00596297 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00359544 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 483,084,639 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

