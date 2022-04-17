Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and $278,335.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.44 or 0.07510802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.04 or 0.99695631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.