HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $113,688.51 and approximately $72,500.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.69 or 0.07633014 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.33 or 1.00286418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050143 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.