Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

