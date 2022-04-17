H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $184.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $33.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

