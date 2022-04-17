Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Tops $2.94 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $2.94 million and $698.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00277990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,452,881 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

