Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

HCAT stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 156.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

