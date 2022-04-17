Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,046,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,932,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
