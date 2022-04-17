Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,046,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,932,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

