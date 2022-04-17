Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,289,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 1,914,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.5 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
