Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,289,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 1,914,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.5 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

