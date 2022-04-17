Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,519,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GROM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 461,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Grom Social Enterprises (Get Rating)
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.
