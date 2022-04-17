Grin Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,400.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.45 or 0.07592647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00279996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.52 or 0.00850298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00094395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.44 or 0.00590191 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00358734 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.