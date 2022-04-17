Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Grifols stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

