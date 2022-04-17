Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Grifols stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
See Also
