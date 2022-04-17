Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 312,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,074. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greenpro Capital by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 734,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

