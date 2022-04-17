Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GCBC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

