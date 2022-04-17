Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Graystone shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 81,956 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

