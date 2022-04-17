Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $941,905.81 and approximately $146.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.77 or 0.07565949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,429.53 or 1.00134335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

