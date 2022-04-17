Graham Holdings (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC opened at $613.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.32. Graham has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Graham by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

