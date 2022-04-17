Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Up 60.8% in March

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 1,459.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Gores Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

