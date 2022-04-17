Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

GDDFF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

