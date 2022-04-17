Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 827,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

