GNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,304.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $9,304.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

