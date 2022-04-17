Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

