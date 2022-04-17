GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $46.32 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

