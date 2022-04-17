Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

LAND opened at $39.76 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

