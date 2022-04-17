Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.
LAND opened at $39.76 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
