Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

