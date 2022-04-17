Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.82. 9,749,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,232. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

