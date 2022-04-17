GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $446,132.35

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $446,132.35 and $54.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

