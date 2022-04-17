Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.94. 444,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,256. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

