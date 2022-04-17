General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $13,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

NYSE GE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

