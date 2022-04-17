Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.25.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $251.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.06 and its 200-day moving average is $352.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.06 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

